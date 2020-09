Wednesday, 16 September 2020 – This Instagram beauty called Everlyne Makoa has a big booty and voluptuous curves that she fearlessly parades to men.

The curvy lady who hails from Western Kenya, one of the areas in Kenya where ladies are naturally endowed, is branded a ‘Kienyeji’ by Team Mafisi.

Her big booty that is shaped like a mountain peak keeps popping out of the tight outfits that she rocks.

See photos of her heavy ‘load’ that is causing massive chaos on Instagram.













The Kenyan DAILY POST