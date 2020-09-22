Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – As Kenyans mark the 7th anniversary of the 2013 Westgate terrorist attack, some of the survivors have taken to social media to recount their lucky escape.

On Saturday, September 21st, 2013, four masked assailants thought to be members of the Al-Shabaab militia group stormed the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, killing at least 70 people and leaving scores with serious injuries.

Former K24 news anchor, Shiksha Arora, who survived the attack, says her life changed forever from that day.

Taking to her social media pages, the happy-go-lucky lass stated that she still remembers the sounds, smells, and images from the attack.

She also revealed that she called her parents to say goodbye to them just in case she didn’t make it out of the attack alive.

This was Kenya’s worst attack since Al Qaeda bombed the U.S. Embassy in 1998 and killed more than 200 people.

The Government said all the gunmen were killed in the raid.

“7 years ago, my life changed forever. I vividly carry the sounds, smells, and images that remain from the #WestgateAttack.

“I remember calling my parents to say goodbye amidst the chaos telling them that I was in the middle of a terrorist attack and if I don’t make it out, I loved them.

“Today I remember all my loved ones who weren’t as lucky as I was to be given the title of a survivor. Your absence has created a void that will never be filled. 21.09.2013,” wrote Shiksha Arora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.