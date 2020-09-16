Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, is happy to be alive and kicking after what she describes as a ‘tough past six months’

Taking to Instagram, the seasoned journalist shared a photo of herself looking elegant and stated that she is celebrating life despite the ups and downs she has been through recently.

She wrote:

“So, I have a confession to make: I cried when this look was complete,😭 almost ruined my makeup, but @wacukathimbaartistry was kind enough to do a touch-up! 😁

“I was a watershed of emotions. The last 6 months have been a lot, in many ways! I’m glad to be alive and well and kicking, well not quite kicking yet, Lol!

“This is a celebration of life, the goodness of it, the ups and downs, the pain and joy, black and white and COLOUR 💃, good and bad.

“Taking it all in and learning to do it in stride and with grace! 💕,”

About two months ago, the 37 year old disclosed that she had undergone spinal surgery to correct a problem she has been battling with for the last 2 years.

The award-winning journalist stated that she has been dealing with two slip discs in her lower spine, which were causing her a lot of pain.

She also revealed that she had tried all kinds of medication and different forms of treatment before she decided to go under the knife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST