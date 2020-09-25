Friday, 25 September 2020 – There was drama in Nairobi CBD after a lady lost her life, hours after spending a night in a lodging with her brother in law, who hails from Malindi.

The lady who is identified as Jesca Sibwe, aged 42 years, was invited by her brother in law to a lodging in Nairobi CBD.

She travelled from Mwiki in Kasarani to the CBD to meet her brother in law.

According to a statement recorded at the OB in Nairobi Central Police Station, the duo booked a room at Grace Land Hotel along Dubois Road.

They spent the night at the lodging and in the morning, she is said to have developed health complications.

She started coughing and vomiting.

Her brother in law booked a taxi and rushed her to Kenyatta National Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Here’s what the OB at Central Police Station reads.

