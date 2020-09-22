Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has scolded parents who are saying that they have no fees to take their children back to school urging them to take them to public schools where education is free.

Addressing a Press Conference on Monday, Magoha said that all public schools in both primary and secondary schools are free and advised those parents complaining about school fees to go there.

“The Government has made education free in this country for both primary and secondary school children, anyone saying they do not have school fees must understand that,” Magoha said.

“Over 75 of the secondary schools are day schools whose tuition fee is paid for in full by the Government.”

“For those in boarding schools, we have asked the principals to address each individual case as it comes,” Magoha added.

Magoha also said that those parents who take their children to private schools should not complain because they have money to take them there.

“If you take your child to a private school, it means you have money to pay.”

“The private schools understand the challenges faced by parents and they will also handle each case as it comes,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST