Monday September 28, 2020 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has outlined punitive measures for teachers who fail to report to schools before the Monday, September 28th, deadline set by the Ministry of Education.

According to a circular from the week that begun on Monday, September 21st, teachers who fail to report to their respective schools by the end of today will face dire consequences.

Sub-County Directors of Education (SDEs) warned tutors that missing today’s deadline amounted to absconding work which is a punishable offence.

“Teachers will not be allowed to ask for a day off, they must all report today and on subsequent days for the tasks directed by the Ministry of Education to run smoothly,” read a memo in part.

In previous wrangles, teachers were threatened with removal from payrolls for absconding duties through various means such as strikes and demonstrations.

The teachers had been directed to report back to their respective institutions to adequately prepare for schools reopening as Covid-19 cases ease.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Secretary Dr Nancy Macharia had asked the SDEs, Regional Directors and TSC County Directors to coordinate the preparations exercise after the tutors return.

Regarding official school reopening dates for students, Magoha clarified that despite the stakeholders’ taskforce recommending that schools be reopened from Monday, October 19, a definitive date had not been agreed on yet.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to issue a final reporting date as well as the school calendar after chairing a national Covid-19 conference.

The Kenyan DAILY POST