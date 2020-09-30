Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Deputy President William Ruto, has responded to claims that he absconded his duty, when he skipped Monday’s COVID- 19 conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), which was convened by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in his Karen residence a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies accused him of earning a salary without performing his constitutional duties, Ruto said the only person who should accuse him of neglecting his duties is Uhuru but no other busybodies.

“Who are they to complain about my work? Who made them my supervisors?” My boss has not complained about my performance,” Ruto stated.

He further said that there was no work that had been given to him and he failed to deliver.

“There is work that has been given to me and I failed to execute,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST