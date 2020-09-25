Friday, 25 September 2020 – Polygamous Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is married to two women, Njeri and Queen Stacey.

Queen Stacey is his second wife who he married after he got fame and money while Njeri is his first wife, the lady he married when he was just an ordinary hustler.

Stacey, in her latest post on Facebook, showered praises on her celebrity husband and thanked him for gifting her with three adorable kids.

She further said that if she is given a chance to live in the next life, she will still choose Muigai Wa Njoroge as her husband.

Stacey crafted the romantic post and posted it on her facebook page before she left the country for UK, where she resides.

She further posted a photo of their three kids who are carbon copies of the controversial singer for the first time.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST