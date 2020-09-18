Friday September 18, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement Party is ready for the upcoming by-elections.

In a statement to Kenyans, the Orange Party called on its members who are interested in the vacant positions to submit their applications for the ODM tickets.

The by-elections set to be held include, MP for Msambweni Constituency, County Assembly Ward Members for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Wundanyi/ Mbale and Lake View in Kiambu, Kisumu, Taita Taveta and Nakuru County Assemblies respectively.

“The National Elections Board (NEB) of ODM is in receipt of communication from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) giving political parties timelines for scheduled by-elections.

“The NEB hereby gives notice to all applicants interested in the above electoral positions to submit their applications, in the prescribed form, to the Party headquarters at Chungwa House by close of business on Monday, September 21 2020,” read the statement in part.”

Interested applicants can source for the application forms at the Party’s headquarters, Chungwa House along Loiyangalani Drive within Lavington area or download them from the official party website.

With the reduction of Covid-19 cases across the country, IEBC appears to be ready to conduct the by-elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST