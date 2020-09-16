Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has differed sharply with his Suba counterpart, John Mbadi, over the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency scandal, with the Jubilee MP accusing his rivals of doublespeak and pretending to be corruption crusaders.

Speaking during an interview, Ichung’wa, who is an ardent ally of Deputy President William Ruto, disclosed that he ventured into supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) 20 years ago, but declined having supplied the equipment to the Government.

“ODM never demanded a special audit for past corruption scandals.”

“However, their party leader is demanding a special audit.”

“Why? Because the Parliamentary committees were reconstituted in the purge and we wonder if we shall achieve any progress with the special audit,” stated Ichung’wa.

He argued that Raila Odinga and his ODM were out to sacrifice civil servants rather than politicians accused in the KEMSA graft.

But in defence, Mbadi, who is an ally of Raila, insisted that the party had demonstrated its hard stance on corruption through the motion to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado who was accused of graft.

He added that he spoke out against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru too and urged the investigative agencies to expedite her case after she was accused of corruption too.

