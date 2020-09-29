Tuesday September 29, 2020 – Almost 20 politicians from across the political divide are being monitored covertly by detectives from the International Criminal Court who are gathering evidence against them should violence break out ahead or after the 2022 General Elections.

According to sources, ICC spies have quietly landed in the country as politicians are already gearing up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The current political remarks by various camps in Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession have sent signals that all is not well ahead of 2022.

Sources added that ICC does not want to be caught off-guard as it happened during the 2007/08 post-election violence where the prosecution relied on evidence gathered by nongovernmental organizations to prosecute the cases facing Uhuru, former head of Public Service Francis, William Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Sang.

Sleuths from The Hague-based court are now monitoring the activities of about 20 politicians who are fanning ethnic antagonism.

The politicians are allied to Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who are the main antagonists in the 2022 contest.

Sources further reveal that ICC will not shy away from prosecuting top leaders be it Raila or Ruto should they be implicated if violence breaks up.

This is unlike during the 2007/08 post-election violence where the ICC spared the then presidential candidates Raila and President Mwai Kibaki on the basis that there was no sufficient evidence to indict them.

Among the politicians being monitored by ICC include;-

1. Johanna Ng’eno

2. Oscar Sudi

3. Babu Owino

4. Johnston Muthama

5. Mishi Mboko

6. Moses Kuria

7. Junet Mohammed

8. Aisha Jumwa

9. Kimani Ngunjiri

10. Ferdinand Waititu

11. Timothy Bosire

12. Okoth Obado

13. Florence Mutua

14. Simba Arati

15. David Sankok

16. Susan Kihika

17. Ngunjiri Wambugu

18. Benjamin Washiali

The Kenyan DAILY POST