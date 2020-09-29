Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has officially joined the 2022 presidential race saying he will not support any other candidate.

Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday when he opened Wiper Democratic Movement offices, Kalonzo said that he will not support ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, this time round after backing him in the 2013 and 2017 polls of which they lost.

The Wiper boss said that he prays for the coronavirus pandemic to end so that he can officially start drumming up support for his 2022 presidential bid.

“The 10 years we have helped Raila are enough.”

“We are now moving forward.”

“It is not going to be business as usual.”

“Our journey has begun, we pray for coronavirus to vanish so that we can hit the ground running,” Kalonzo said.

He asked Raila Odinga to return the favour and support him come 2022.

Kalonzo was the running mate of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in two General Elections.

