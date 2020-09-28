Monday September 28, 2020 – Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said that he is “too experienced” to play second fiddle to any presidential candidate.

According to Kalonzo, his service to the nation as President Mwai Kibaki’s principal assistant for five years and being former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017 is enough and he can only aim higher – the presidency in 2022.

He also indicated that as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “errand boy” he is sure the Head of State will hand him power.

“When I said I would be Uhuru’s mtu wa mkono (errand boy) some people thought I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“What is the problem if Uhuru hands power to me in 2022 which will definitely happen,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo’s declaration is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto allies in Ukambani who have intensified calls to convince the former VP to deputise the DP.

Ruto’s troops led by abrasive former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, MPs Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Fabian Muli (Kangundo) and Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) have been arguing that the DP enjoys more national support compared to Kalonzo and that the latter should shift his political base and deputise Ruto to end the Kamba community’s political cold.

“The Kamba community has been out of Government for long and for us to be in Government, we should team up with Ruto whose journey to State House is unstoppable.”

“We don’t hate our Kalonzo and that is why we urge him to work with the DP,” said Mbai.

Munyaka told Kalonzo to move fast before it’s too late to have an alliance with Ruto.

But Kalonzo has rejected these calls saying he is going for the big seat.

“You want to mean with the experience I have, five years under Kibaki and 10 years with Raila, to again become a deputy to Ruto?”

“This is a big joke.”

“I want to tell those who have lied to Ruto that I can deputise him, they are wrong and should return his money,” said Kalonzo.

