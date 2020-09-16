Wednesday, September 15, 2020 – Singer Ruth Matete has opened up on how she is coping with the loss of her husband, Beloved John Apewajoye, who succumbed to injuries sustained from a gas explosion at their home back in March.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner, who is heavily pregnant, has disclosed that it has not been easy.

The talented singer went on to state thatshe is waiting for the day God will heal her completely, despite having doubts sometimes, whether the pain will ever go away.

She wrote: “Truth is some days are very hard.

“When death knocks at your door, there’s nothing you can do.

“Some days, voices in my head tell me I am taking too long in this mourning phase.

“But I have made up my mind not to be hard on myself. I patiently wait for the day God will heal me totally. But then again, some days I doubt if this kind of pain can totally heal.

“So I ask God to give me a new heart instead.

“Till then, I’ll smile when God gives me a chance to.

“I will laugh when God allows me to.

“But above all, I will keep serving Him My hair is a gift from @ctylebycindy_glamhouse_hair_ke #Pstruthmatete #thejourneytomyhealing #GodcanGodwillGodwins,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST