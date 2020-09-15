Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Faded TV girl, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she wanted to be a Catholic nun.

Appearing on the journey series on Churchill Show, Betty Kyallo said that she was raised in a staunch Catholic family and always admired how nuns used to dress and behave but men confused her.

‘I wanted to be a nun but mabudesco (men) changed me. They confused me (walinichanganya wakanimaliza),” she said.

“I used to admire nuns, how they looked nice in their white clothes during mass and I was like, I wanna be like them hakuna kusumbuliwa na machali,” she added.

Betty hopes her daughter, Ivanna, will be a nun.

The former TV girl also revealed that she has plans of joining politics.

‘I will definitely join politics and it is my next thing I’m looking forward to doing’ she revealed.

