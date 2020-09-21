Monday September 21, 2020 – Embattled Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, put up a brave face as he defended himself against public outrage after he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, particularly his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday at the home of nominated MP and KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also present, Ng’eno said his statements were taken out of context.

“I was actually addressing President Kenyatta who I voted for in the last election and I stand by what I said,” he asserted.

He went on to dare his party, KANU, to strip him of his membership.

Ng’eno was responding to Raila who told him to his face that it was wrong to insult Uhuru’s mother in the first place.

“I talk to him (Ng’eno) a lot.”

“If you have an issue with your fellow man (Uhuru), there is no need to bring his mother (Mama Ngina Kenyatta) into it.”

“I remember when we were in school, if anyone crossed that unwritten rule, it always ended in a full blown fight,” Raila stated.

On September 2nd, police officers in Trans Mara East arrested the legislator, and he was charged with incitement.

