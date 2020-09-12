Saturday, 12 September 2020 – Back in May, word got out that Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, had parted ways with his wife, Marya Prude.

Marya Prude is said to have confronted Willis Raburu after finding out that he was cheating on her and this is when hell broke loose.

The energetic TV host kicked her out of their matrimonial home in Langata and she went back to her parents’ home in Thindigua Estate, Kiambu Road.

News of Willis Raburu’s flopped marriage came as a surprise to many Kenyans because they used to parade endless PDAs on social media and everyone thought that they were the ultimate celebrity couple.

While speaking in a recent interview on Mambo Mseto, Willis said that he regrets exposing his wife and love life to the public.

He takes the blame because he is the one who exposed his marriage to the public.

‘I love and respect Marya and I don’t blame anyone who spoke bad things about the whole issue because I am the one who exposed my relationship to the world in the beginning. I was the one who used to post her on social media doing this and that.’’ Raburu said.

Raburu further said that if Kenyans want to know what exactly led to their divorce, his ex-wife must be right next to him so that she can be given a right of reply.

‘The only time I will speak about what happened between me and my ex-wife is when she is right next to me so that she can have the right of reply,’ Raburu said.

