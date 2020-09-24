Thursday, September 24, 2020 – It is eight months since Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, and his ex-wife, Marya Prude, lost their daughter, Adana, during delivery.

The loss hit them so hard that even their marriage collapsed.

The media personality has taken to social media to confess that he still misses his daughter.

“I miss my daughter, RIP,” Raburu tweeted.

This comes days after he disclosed that talking about the loss always makes him emotional.

He went on to state that it was a very trying time for him and his wife because many people trolled them while they were mourning their daughter.

In an interview with Jalang’o Raburu said:

“It was a very trying time and talking about it sometimes makes me very emotional so I try not to, but you are advised to.

“All I can say is that so many people came out and lashed at us saying very many bad things.

“But for me, that’s when you get to know your friends.

“That happened to us. It’s something I think about every day. It is very difficult.

“I don’t think people understand what that kind of loss does to you because I don’t think there’s any day yenye inapita that I don’t get affected

Netizens have encouraged him to be strong while others made a prayer for him.













The Kenyan DAILY POST