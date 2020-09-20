Sunday September 20, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appears to have rescinded his pledge in August that he will work harmoniously with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss, Mohammed Badi.

This is after he opened a fresh battle with the city boss as he filed a notice of appeal to protest a court ruling that recognized NMS as a legally constituted entity.

The County boss vowed to continue challenging the constitutionality of NMS, maintaining that it was illegally constituted despite having signed the deed of transfer at State House.

Through Kurauka and Company Advocates, Sonko noted that he was dissatisfied with Justice Hellen Wasilwa’s ruling delivered on Thursday, September 17th.

“Take notice that Hon. Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the 10th interested Party, being dissatisfied with the ruling by Hon. Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa,” Sonko’s lawyers stated in a statement.

Wasilwa had reversed an earlier ruling that termed the transfer of functions from the County Government to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as unconstitutional, declaring it legal instead.

In her statement, the judge explained that the transfer was legal and within the constitutional guidelines.

“Having found as above, I, therefore, find that the declaration of illegality of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as created is now lifted.”

“I also find that the deployment and secondment of 6,000 county staff to the newly formed agency by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was done within the correct framework of the law,” stated Wasilwa.

After months of fighting, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and NMS boss General Mohammed Badi agreed to work together to deliver services to Nairobi residents after the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta in August, 2020.

However, Badi dismissed Sonko’s vow to work together with him as a public relations stunt by the Governor noting that the County boss had engaged in several schemes aimed at undermining his work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST