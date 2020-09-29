Monday, 28 September 2020 – Upcoming Nairobi socialite, Shakilla, who has been causing commotion on Instagram, has shocked Netizens after she revealed the number of Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with.

While appearing in a live interview with Xtian Dela, the young lady, who is barely 21, named some of the popular Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with.

Shakilla confessed that she sells her body to pay bills and has a rate card for her sex services.

She named rapper Khaligraph Jones as one of the celebrities she has slept with and rated his game as top notch.

She revealed that she met with Khaligraph at an apartment in Kilimani and they had memorable sex.

This young lady is just spoilt.

Listen to her.

