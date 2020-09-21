Monday, September 21, 2020 – Billionaire businessman, Chris Kirubi, has disclosed that the death of former Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, hit him hard.

Mr. Collymore passed away on Monday, July 1st, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariokor Crematorium the following day.

In an interview on Churchill Show, Mr. Kirubi, who has also been battling cancer, said Collymore was a very good friend of his.

‘He used to come to my house. Bob was my very good friend.’

‘He would come and advise me not to go to the public domain.’

“But as for him he had to as he was an employee and he had to be in the public domain either attending meetings or just doing other things.’

“I was very shocked by his death. To honor him I have his photograph in my bedroom.’

When asked sked on what Bob Collymore’s death taught him, the flamboyant businessman said:

‘I did not think I would recover. So I thought of the many things that I had outstanding before I died.’

I was blaming myself for not attending to all the issues I had planned out in my head.’

In a past interview, Kirubi noted that he now appreciates the value of quality healthcare systems – saying it was likely that he would be dead had he sought local treatment.

“I was just wondering what we can do to make sure, in a country like Kenya, everybody receives the best treatment possible…to tell you the truth, if I had been here maybe by now I would be long gone,” the tycoon said.

