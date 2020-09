Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Controversial Tanzanian model, Sanchoka, has left many of her followers convinced that her famous assets are 100% natural after she took to Instagram to celebrate her equally endowed mom.

The South African based model shared a photo of her mom and netizens are convinced that she got her big behind from her.

She has effectively put to bed rumors that her big behind is fake.

See the photos below and reactions.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.