Tuesday, 29 September 2020-Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, who was dumped by her ex-lover through a WhatsApp call weeks before their wedding, has said that she doesn’t want to get kids.

The curvaceous radio queen who hosts a morning show with Jalang’o, had a question and answer session with her fans and one of the fans wanted to know whether she has kids.

Kamene responded to the fan saying that she has no plans of having kids.

‘’No kids. I actually may not want to ever have kids.’’ Kamene said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST