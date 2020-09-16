Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has mocked ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who had accused him of hypocritically quoting the Bible to impress Kenyan voters.

Speaking at his Karen residence where he received a delegation of clergymen from Narok County, Ruto said that he has been raised a Christian and was taught to frequently quote the Bible and accused his opponent, Odinga, of using witchcraft in his political career.

“Last week, I heard Mtu wa Vitendawili (Raila) telling the people of Taita Taveta that the DP has been quoting the Bible even more than Bishops do and he likes going to church to give donations.”

“Let him know I quote the Bible because that is all I was taught from a young age.”

“If there are pages talking about witchcraft, then I am not privy to that, he (Raila) can continue doing it.”

“He shouldn’t bother you,” Ruto said.

The rivalry between the two political leaders is taking shape ahead of the 2022 Presidential race where they are perceived as the leading contenders.

Raila has warned the Church to be wary of donations made by the DP, arguing that they might be proceeds of corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST