Wednesday, 30 September 2020-Coast-based singer, Brown Mauzo, has confirmed that he is dating city socialite, Vera Sidika.
Sidika, who has relocated to Coast after her businesses in Nairobi flopped, is turning a year older.
Her celebrity boyfriend rushed to social media to wish her a happy birthday on her special day.
Mauzo, who is drunk in love, described the curvy socialite as a loving, caring, and responsible lady.
He added that ever since Vera Sidika walked into his life, their love is blossoming each day.
“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé.
“Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too.
“I was right about you all the time.
“Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady.
“All I ever dreamed of.
“So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy.
“I will support you all the way.
“Have a wonderful birthday, honey.
“I love you,’’ The mellow voiced singer posted on his Instagram page.
