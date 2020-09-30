Wednesday, 30 September 2020-Coast-based singer, Brown Mauzo, has confirmed that he is dating city socialite, Vera Sidika.

Sidika, who has relocated to Coast after her businesses in Nairobi flopped, is turning a year older.

Her celebrity boyfriend rushed to social media to wish her a happy birthday on her special day.

Mauzo, who is drunk in love, described the curvy socialite as a loving, caring, and responsible lady.

He added that ever since Vera Sidika walked into his life, their love is blossoming each day.

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé.

“Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too.

“I was right about you all the time.

“Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady.

“All I ever dreamed of.

“So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy.

“I will support you all the way.

“Have a wonderful birthday, honey.

“I love you,’’ The mellow voiced singer posted on his Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.