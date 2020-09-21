Monday September 21, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has apologized to 17 women leaders, among them Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, during an exclusive meeting he hosted at his Kabarak home yesterday.

Addressing the press, Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) Chairperson, Gathoni Wamuchomba, commended Gideon for apologizing to the women over comments made by a member of his party seemingly directed towards former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta.

She further disclosed that the Senator offered the apology to all women in Kenya noting that they were disparaged by the remarks.

“We thank him (Gideon) for taking the opportunity to apologise to women on behalf of one of their members who had made utterances that enraged women.”

“As the head of KEWOPA and the representative of Kiambu where Mama Ngina resides, we thank you and we believe that no other member will embark on that route,” she said.

Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, who a member of the Gideon Moi-led KANU, came under condemnation for utterances he made against the first family, specifically Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

During the Kabarak home meeting, Gideon, while referring to the women as the coalition of the like-minded, disclosed that they discussed issues pertaining to women contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“I am very happy to note that, in the BBI, are issues which uplift the standards of living of women.”

“I have assured them of my personal support and that of our party,” stated the senator.

Speaking at the event, Waiguru noted that the team discussed matters centering around the lobbying of women issues contained in BBI including two-third gender rule, provision of water, food security, health as well as education.

