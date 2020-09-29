Tuesday, 29 September 2020-A controversial 19-year-old up-coming socialite who calls herself Shakilla, caused a stir after she named some of the Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with during a live Instagram interaction with social media bigwig, Xtian Dela.

The clout chasing socialite alleged that she has exchanged fluids with top Kenyan celebrities like Willy Paul, Victor Wanyama, Otile Brown, and Khaligraph Jones.

Shakilla alleged that she met with Khaligraph in a rented apartment in Kilimani and praised his bedroom prowess, claiming that they had a memorable moment.

However, Papa Jones, as he is commonly known, denied ever sleeping with the young socialite and warned her to apologize or else, he will take legal action against her.

The shaken socialite bowed to pressure and apologized to Khaligraph.

She claimed that she was under the influence of alcohol when she made the defamatory remarks against the top-rated rapper, who is a father and a husband.

‘’ Am being forced to do this public apology cause I damaged @khaligraph_jones public image by whatever that I said yesterday due to influence of alcohol and reverse psychology .”NDO UJULIKANE LAZMA UDISS OG UONE KAMA MBOGI ITAKUDISCOVER” Papa jones am sorry’’ She posted on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST