Saturday September 19, 2020 – In a rare turn of events, Deputy President William Ruto reached out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to consider teaming up like before in order to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s system come 2022.

Through his proxy, Eliud Owalo, Ruto warned Raila that President Uhuru Kenyatta is just using him and will dump him at the right time just like he did with him.

He told the former PM to abandon Uhuru and come work with him to upset the system in 2022.

However, Raila has declined Ruto’s offer saying he is the system now after the handshake with Uhuru.

Similarly, Odinga’s camp has vehemently refuted any plans to endorse any other leader apart from Raila Odinga.

In fact, his aides outlined a strategy to counter Ruto’s growing influence.

The party revealed plans to tour the country, pushing for the Handshake agenda, the BBI and anti-donations to the youth targeted by Ruto.

“Raila was our presidential candidate in 2017 and we have not picked another person.”

“He is still our best bet.”

“We shall do all we can to support him for the presidency,” ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have constantly spoken on endorsing Odinga for one term.

Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, dubbed him fit for a transitional leader adding that Ruto may never ascend to Presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST