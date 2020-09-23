Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Migori MCAs are set to table an impeachment motion against Governor Okoth Obado after the ODM party lost confidence in the County boss.

However, Obado insisted that he will not go down without a fight and shared details of a secret ODM meeting held to discuss his ouster.

He alleged that ODM was planning to use the police to intimidate MCAs inside the County Assembly and to also interfere with voting.

He claimed that Migori Senator, Ochillo Ayacko, met the legislators in Kisii where a 10-point impeachment motion was drafted by a former magistrate.

“The Senator met MCAs and fake party delegates to discuss my ouster.”

“If due process is followed, the impeachment motion will be dead on arrival.”

“Ayacko should keep off and respect the sovereignty of the County Assembly,” Obado stated in an interview.

The embattled Governor added that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party plans to eject the County Speaker Boaz Okoth if the impeachment motion stalled for a third time in three weeks.

However, Ayacko defended himself against allegations by Obado, who also accused him of disloyalty to the party.

The Senator dubbed Obado’s lamentations as idleness and fear of carrying his own cross.

The Kenyan DAILY POST