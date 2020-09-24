Thursday, 24 September 2020 – There was drama at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence after angry youths stormed in and accused the DP of favouring some youths while others are languishing in poverty.

The youths, who wanted to see the DP only to learn that he was in Kajiado, also insinuated that Ruto was dishing out goodies for PR purposes.

They said that everytime they go to Karen pleading to see the DP, they are informed that he is not around.

‘Sisi tumetoka mbali,kila siku tunakuja huku kwa Hustler hatumpati. Tuko na makasiriko sana. Huwezi pea watu mia Wheelbarrow moja,” one of the youths was heard ranting.

Watch video.

