Friday September 18, 2020 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, attracted backlash yesterday from a section of Kenyans after he claimed that hustlers are thieves.

In a press briefing from his office, Atwoli alleged that those who used the term hustling were not foresighted, indicating that all that Kenyans need is a properly structured system.

“You do not need to hustle, you need to come from school with your degree, look for a job advertisement in the newspapers and you apply for a job.”

“You go for an interview and well-experienced people ask you questions and after three days, your name appears in the newspaper, having secured the position,” Atwoli continued.

The unionist stated that the term hustler only encourages a man eat man kind of society, declaring that he will not allow any of his children to use the term in his home.

He lamented that some leaders were using poverty as a springboard to leadership rather than investing in the growth of the society.

However, his sentiments were not taken lightly by netizens bearing in mind that the unemployment rate in Kenya had doubled since the advent of Covid19 pandemic.

“I am writing this with tears in my eyes. Does Mr. Atwoli recognize that there are thousands of graduates out here who are jobless and are trying the best they can to make ends meet?” Sammy posed.

“Clearly, Atwoli is out of touch with commoners. He’s lucky he has had it easy all through. Majority of Kenyans worry about food, not clothes and shoes,” Jose Shep weighed in.

Deputy President William Ruto has branded himself as a hustler in an attempt to upset the system and dynasties in the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST