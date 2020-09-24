Thursday September 24, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for calling himself a hustler.

Speaking on Thursday at COTU headquarters in Nairobi, Atwoli said that Ruto is a wealthy man and wondered why he gives Kenyans peanuts like wheelbarrows and Mikokoteni.

“You are calling yourself a hustler yet you are not,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli said the hustler movement was a plan to defraud the poor in the country, adding that Ruto is an extremely rich man.

“He has five choppers, a mansion and occupies every empty space in the country yet calls himself a poor man….”

“The wheelbarrows he is giving out are just peanuts compared to his wealth.”

“We cannot form a Government of gamblers,” Atwoli said.

“We cannot allow our children to be called hustlers but we are championing for a structured Government that will provide an enabling environment to all Kenyans,” Atwoli added.

Atwoli is among senior public figures who are opposed to Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

