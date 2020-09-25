Friday, 25 September 2020 – Lang’ata MP, Nixon Korir, is a loving father and husband besides being a vocal politician who worships Deputy President William Ruto.

Last year around February, he exchanged wedding vows with his wife, Berly Nzioma, in a colourful wedding held at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.

The two solemnized their union after living together as husband and wife for long.

When Korir is not crisscrossing the country with Ruto bickering about 2022, he spends quality time with his wife, Berly.

They go for vacations and romantic dates together.

See photos.























The Kenyan DAILY POST