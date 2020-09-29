Tuesday, 29 September 2020 – Former NTV journalist, Lolani Kalu, is suffering in the village where he relocated to after he was fired unceremoniously from Nation Media Group.

Kenyans were shocked after learning that the former journalist is in a bad state despite being one of the most talented Swahili TV journalists in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Kalu lost all his savings amounting to Ksh 1.5 million to a rogue businessman that he had contracted to build him a retirement home in Kangundo.

The former journalist also started a production company to continue exploiting his talent in story telling but his company went under.

The father of three is currently in the village taking care of his octogenarian mother and at the same time struggling to provide for his young family.

