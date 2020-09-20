Sunday September 20, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga toured Bomet County on Saturday and visited the home of nominated ODM MP, Wilson Sossion.

Sossion was celebrating the graduation of his daughter who had become the first lawyer in her village.

Bomet County residents did not want to miss the rare opportunity of listening to the enigma of Kenyan politics and so they came in numbers.

As expected, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader had to say something about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said that the campaigns for the referendum will kick off immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

However, he was forced to cut short his speech immediately after taking the podium due to a heavy downpour.

It rained cats and dogs.

Local residents who came to witness the auspicious occasion were forced to scamper for shelter.

Other guests who attended included the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, and other senior Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials.

Sossion is also the KNUT Secretary General.

