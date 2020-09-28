Monday, September 28, 2020 – Cases of men being abused by their wives and girlfriends are usually hushed down due to embarrassment.

While in most cases of domestic violence, the majority of victims are women, men are equally suffering as this video going viral on social media attests.

From the video, the lady is seen mocking and assaulting the poor guy while demanding an apology from him.

The incident happened in Zambia and the guy on the receiving end died over the weekend in a road accident.

Watch the video and reaction below.







