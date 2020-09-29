Tuesday, September 29, 2020-Deputy President William Ruto on Monday skipped the National Covid-19 Conference, where President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chief guest.

The DP’s absence from the function raised speculation that the number two undermined his boss or could be an isolated man.

However, one of Ruto‘s allies has revealed why the second in command skipped the event that was even attended by ODM supremo, Raila Odinga, and Chief Justice, David Maraga.

In a Twitter post, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, said there was no need for the DP to honour the invite because he has never been invited to other government Covid-19 response meetings before.

“Let’s stop the hypocrisy. Ruto’s contribution counted, how comes he has never been invited to any government Covid-19 response meeting?” posed Cheruiyot.

The outspoken Senator said attending the function would mean Ruto was part of the cartels out to sanitize the Covid-19 millionaires.

“Now you want him to join the Covid-19 millionaires in sharing their looting success,” the senator wondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST