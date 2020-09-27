Sunday September 27, 2020 – A prominent MP from Central Kenya has said that she will consider resigning in the coming days to honour Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory that asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact the Two Third Gender rule.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, said that women had hit their end and Maraga’s advice should be supported by every woman in Kenya.

“As a Parliament, we have failed (to enact the 2/3 gender rule).”

“And because of that, the law and the constitution, if they are to be followed, state that we should go home.” Wahome said.

She urged the President to act right and address the matter of representation.

“As women, we completely agree with Chief Justice Maraga and we urge those who are insulting him to stop.”

“He has acted according to the law and constitution and had no other solution.”

“He only followed what the constitution said,” she said.

Alice Wahome has been a big critic of the President since his fallout with the DP, Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST