Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the country next week after six months of economic paralysis occasioned by restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement issued by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, on Monday, the Government is looking at the possibility of reducing existing Covid 19 restrictions imposed in March.

The statement even suggests that they will cease after Uhuru’s speech on September 29.

Kinyua, who is the chief aide of the President, also directed the National Emergency Response on Coronavirus to review the national and county response to the contagion, and chart Kenya’s “post-COVID future”.

“The National Covid-19 Conference will be presided over by His Excellency the President on September 28th and will feature participants from the entire spectrum of our national life,” Kinyua stated.

Over the past two months, the President has gradually eased restrictions he had put in place, including lifting the cessation of movement order that barred entry into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

The restrictions lapsed on July 7th.

Small scale business owners and bar owners have been hit hard by the pandemic and they are hoping that the President will reopen the economy on September 29th, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST