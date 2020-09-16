Wednesday, 16 September 2020 – Police have arrested a 23 year old man who killed his father in Murang’a and set his body on fire.

The suspect, Michael Muchiri, ambushed his father and smacked him with a blunt object while he was headed home in the evening.

He then doused his body with petrol and disappeared.

Villagers were attracted by flames of fire and that’s when they found the lifeless body of the 60 year old man burning.

A family member revealed that Muchiri has been smoking bhang and giving his family sleepless nights.

Muchiri, a boda boda rider, had threatened to kill his father several times.

He had also threatened to kill his sister.

The incident happened last week on Thursday and the suspect was arrested yesterday after villagers smoked him out of his hideout.

He was given a dog’s beating before police arrested him.

