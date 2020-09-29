Tuesday September 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is not leaving President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side any time soon.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s allies reiterated that the DP will not quit Government and the Jubilee Party after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidantes dared him to resign.

Fresh calls for Ruto’s resignation increased after the DP skipped the National Covid-19 Conference in Nairobi despite being invited by the President.

The DP was accused of sabotaging the President with pro-Government legislators further alleging that he was planning to refuse to concede defeat in 2022.

Ruto and his allies had alleged that the Huduma Namba registration process will be used to rig the upcoming Presidential elections.

“The allegations being peddled by the Ruto team are signs of people who do not have a winning strategy,” National Assembly Security Committee Chairman, Paul Koinange, stated.

He was accompanied by members Rosa Buyu, Fatuma Gedi, Geoffrey Muturi.

