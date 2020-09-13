Sunday September 13, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna. took to social media with a moving post over his sister who is seriously sick.

The fearless “General” divulged that his sister, Mary Auma Osuma, is seriously sick in the country yet he (Miguna) cannot visit her.

Miguna blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, for locking him out of the country, alleging that the duo is scared that he will lead a popular revolution.

“My dear sister Mary Auma Osuma is seriously ill in Mikayi Village, Dudi Kakelo, in Kasipul, Homa Bay County.”

“But I cannot visit my sister because Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga are SCARED that I’ll lead a POPULAR REVOLUTION against them.”

“Stay strong, my sister,” posted Miguna.

Miguna is in political exile in Canada after Uhuru and Raila accused him of not being a Kenyan citizen.

