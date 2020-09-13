Sunday September 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto sought some spiritual fortification ahead of the 2022 battle where he is expected to go toe to toe with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi among others for the country’s top seat.

Donned in unique attire issued to him by the African Church of the Holy Spirit at his Sugoi home yesterday, Ruto was consecrated by High Priest Shem Shamala as he drummed up support for 2022 elections.

The attire included a white robe with a red cross embedded on it.

He also wore a white cap and carried a red cross with him.

While he was being sanctified, the DP, a staunch Christian quoted 1 Corinthians 1:18 which states that ‘For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God’.

Ruto also sang, celebrated and danced with the crowd who were not keen to keep social distance or wear face masks.

“Leaders were neither born noble nor influential.”

“By human standards, they should be humble, wise and let their work speak for them,” Ruto stated.

He also seemingly hit back at ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and his detractors by quoting another verse which stated that the weak are used by God to humble the powerful and arrogant.

Ruto assured the congregants that he will continue supporting the church even after Odinga questioned his source of wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST