Thursday September 24, 2020 – The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has said that Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has a case to answer over procurement irregularities at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, PPRA said that after reviewing all the documents availed to them by KEMSA officials, the buck of irregularities and theft of billions stops with Mochache.

PPRA said that Mochache allegedly directed the authority in April this year to disregard any other requests placed for procurement and execute the instructions given in the contents of her letter.

“The PS not only directed the supply of items but also the purchase from certain individuals,” said PPRA Director-General, Maurice Juma.

Juma also cited frustration in acquiring documentation from KEMSA procurement offices during the investigation.

“KEMSA has not availed their list of registered suppliers, in my view; we shall finalize the report, with or without their documentation,” he said.

Mochache has, however, denied any wrongdoing in the procurement of COVID-19 emergency supplies throwing the ball back to KEMSA saying they procured beyond their set budget, bypassed the Ministry and sought over Ksh 5 billion from the Treasury.

The Kenyan DAILY POST