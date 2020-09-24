Thursday September 24, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said all signs indicate that the country has flattened the elusive Covid 19 curve.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kagwe said over the last month, Kenya has recorded a positivity rate of below 5%, meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) threshold of a flattening infection curve.

“In the course of this month, except for a couple of days, we have been on a positivity rate of below 5%.”

“The WHO proposes that when you can run a below 5% positivity rate for over 14 days, then as a nation you have begun to flatten the curve,” he said.

Kagwe, however, cautioned against laxity in observing Covid-19 containment measures saying there is a risk of a second wave of infections as observed in European countries.

“Let me caution that even as we do so (flatten the curve), events elsewhere across the globe indicate a new wave of COVID-19 cases.”

“If you look at what is happening in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and other countries in Europe then we have no choice but to be cautious for that second wave that is always a possibility,” he said.

Health Ministry Director-General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, echoed Kagwe’s sentiments saying, in addition to the positivity rate of below 5%, a significant number of patients had been discharged from hospitals in the last two months.

