Saturday, September 12, 2020 – They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and this shocking incident in Kirinyaga puts that old saying into perspective.

This is after a 29-year old woman identified as Caroline Nyakio set her family home ablaze following an argument with her husband.

The property that is reported to be worth Ksh750, 000 went up in flames during the Friday afternoon incident.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

James Mwangi, the woman’s husband, stated that he had a bitter argument with his wife but did not expect her to burn their house.

“I had decided to go to Kimunye trading centre after a bitter argument with my wife Caroline Nyakio who hurled very bitter words at me.”

“I was very shocked after I was informed by my neighbors that my house was on fire,” Mwangi explained.

Mwangi also revealed that his wife was spotted buying petrol at a local filling station.

Confirming the incident, Gichugu Sub-County police commander, Anthony Mbogo, condemned the act and noted that police officers are pursuing the suspect who is on the run.

The Kenyan DAILY POST