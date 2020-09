Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – This incident at the Limuru underpass is proof that most drivers in Kenya don’t pay attention to road signs.

It looks like the driver didn’t bother to check the height of the bridge and tried to force issues.

The incident has left Kenyans talking with some blaming the driver while others feel that perhaps the bridge is shorter than the measurements indicated on the sign.

Check out the photos and reactions below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST