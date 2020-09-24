Thursday, 24 September 2020 – Popular city Pastor, Godfrey Migwi, has shared his thoughts on Guardian Angel’s relationship with Esther Musila.

The 31 year old gospel singer, is madly in love with the 50 year old woman, a mother of three.

Although Guardian Angel rubbished claims that he fell in love with Esther Musila for financial gain, Pastor Migwi says that the youthful singer is just chasing Esther’s money.

Apparently, Esther works for the United Nations and is well loaded.

Pastor Migwi said that the age gap between Guardian Angel and Esther is so huge and added that the young man should date his age-mates.

‘’The Bible doesn’t talk about age and anyone is free to do whatever but as a counsellor, i can see his tomorrow. What comes to my mind is, he in there for money. He’s marrying money and that is very wrong. He is a very young man. He should go for his age mates not a rich older woman who will make him regret later. A good wife comes from the lord (proverbs 31).’’ Pastor Migwi said.

The vocal pastor added that Guardian Angel will in the near future regret wasting time with an older woman.

‘’Guardian will in future regret for wasting his time on such a relationship. Ni sahii tuu anasema ni love, hakuna love hapo. Because of tomorrow I can’t advise him to continue with that relationship. Hata afadhali apate msichana wanatoshana age ama mwenye anampita na 2 to 3 years. Hiyo ya Esther ni mingi sana’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST