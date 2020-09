Thursday, 24 September 2020 – Italian luxury brand, Gucci, has released photos of new denim jeans with a grass stain effect around the knee area, which are retailing at $1,200 (Ksh 130,000).

While the decorations around the knee area are not real grass stains, the luxury clothing company says the expensive pair of jeans were made with the environment in mind.

Can you buy such a pair of jeans for a whooping Ksh 130,000?

