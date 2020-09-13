Sunday, 13 September 2020 – 31 year old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has been bewitched with love by his 50 year old lover, Esther Musila, a mother of three.

While appearing on a recent interview, Esther said that when she turned 50 this year, she promised herself that she wants to spend the rest of her years a happy woman.

She further put it clear that the endless criticism that she is facing on social media after falling in love with a Ben 10 is not bothering her.

In this latest photo that Guardian Angel shared, he is seen entertaining Esther like a teenage girl during a romantic lunch date.

Just look at how they were staring at each other, Eish!!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST